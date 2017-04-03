GHS Class of 77 is having 40th Year R...

GHS Class of 77 is having 40th Year Reunion

On Friday July 14, there will be a meet-n-greet at the Inn on the Square at 7pm. On Saturday, July 15, a banquet will be held at the American Legion #20 on Calhoun Ave from 7pm midnight.

