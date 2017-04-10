Freddie Young, Sr - Ninety Six
Fred "Freddie" Joe Young, Sr. 74, of 111 Millionaire Road, Ninety Six husband of Mary Covington Young, died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Louise Allison Young and the late George Edward Young Sr. Freddie served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam with the 101st Airborne and was a self-employed welder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC