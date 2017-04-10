Freddie Young, Sr - Ninety Six

Fred "Freddie" Joe Young, Sr. 74, of 111 Millionaire Road, Ninety Six husband of Mary Covington Young, died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Louise Allison Young and the late George Edward Young Sr. Freddie served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam with the 101st Airborne and was a self-employed welder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.