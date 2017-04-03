Former corrections officer who survived shooting to be honored in ceremony at Greenwood prison
A former South Carolina Department of Corrections contraband officer who survived a shooting ordered by an inmate will be honored Tuesday during a National Crime Victims Impact Ceremony at a prison in Greenwood, according to the SCDC. Former SCDC contraband officer Captain Robert Johnson will be recognized during the ceremony.
