FAE Hosts Product Demonstration Near ...

FAE Hosts Product Demonstration Near Greenwood, S.C.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Dean Hoffman of Takeuchi and Giorgio Carera, CEO of FAE USA Inc., showcase the FAE DML-SSC 150 mounted on this Takeuchi TL10V2. On Thursday, April 6 FAE held a product demonstration near Greenwood, S.C. FAE designs and manufactures a wide range of professional shredders observing the strictest quality criteria concerning materials and components.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar 30 Octnytebyrd 3
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Mar '17 disagree 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC