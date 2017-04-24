FAE Hosts Product Demonstration Near Greenwood, S.C.

Dean Hoffman of Takeuchi and Giorgio Carera, CEO of FAE USA Inc., showcase the FAE DML-SSC 150 mounted on this Takeuchi TL10V2. On Thursday, April 6 FAE held a product demonstration near Greenwood, S.C. FAE designs and manufactures a wide range of professional shredders observing the strictest quality criteria concerning materials and components.

