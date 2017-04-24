Doug Poole - Greenwood
Harry Douglas "Doug" Poole, 75, husband of Patricia Reeder Poole, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Hospice Care of the Piedmont Hospice House. Born in Greenwood to Irma Boyd Poole and the late Walter Harry Poole, Jr., he graduated from Greenwood High School and served in the Army Reserve for 6 years.
