Doris Cannon Greer - Greenville

Doris Cannon Greer, 81, widow of William J Greer, resident of Greenville, died Monday, April 10, 2017 at HospiceCare of the Piedmont Hospice House in Greenwood. Born February 12, 1936 in Greenwood to the late Grady and Alice Smith Cannon, she graduated from nursing school and began her 47-year career at Greenville General Hospital.

