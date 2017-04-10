Charlene Floyd - Ninety Six

Charlene Annette Floyd, 45, of 2515 Fruit Hill Road, Ninety Six, fianc of Dywayne Swanger, died Saturday, April 8, 2017 at The Medical University of South Carolina. Born in Camp Lejeune, NC, she was the daughter of Rudolph P. Floyd and Rebecca Poss Noffko.

