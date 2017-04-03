Cam Gulledge - Greenwood

Earl Cameron "Cam" Gulledge, 66, resident of 108 Portsmouth Road, husband of Janie Wiley Gulledge, passed away April 4, 2017, at Hospice House. Born August 15, 1950, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Earl P., Jr. and Dorothy Louise Cameron Gulledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.