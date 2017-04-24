Boots Babb - Greenwood
Boots Anne Turner Babb, 62, of 106 Coosaw Run, wife of Tim S. Babb, died Friday, April 21, 2017, in Costa Rica. Born in Greenville, SC, Bootsie was a daughter of the late Harry and Betty Turner.
