Bloodhounds track hit & run suspects down
Two people were arrested after reports of a hit and run that occurred at a Huddle House restaurant in Greenwood. According to the police report the two were in a stolen vehicle and they fled the scene on foot prior to the police arriving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar '17
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC