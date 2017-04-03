Billy Z. Davis - Greenwood

Billy Z. Davis, 89, of Augusta Fields, Greenwood, widower of Dora Beatrice Vaughn Davis, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Hodges, he was a son of the late Drayton A. Davis and Margaret Nabors Davis.

