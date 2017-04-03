Arnold Cole, Sr. - Greenwood

Arnold Claude Cole, Sr., 83, of 223 Blyth Road, widower of Myrtle Scott Cole, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at Self Regional HealthCare. Born in Carnesville, GA, he was a son of the late Raymond D. Cole and Mamie Snipes Cole Beauford.

