Young Professionals' Lunch and Learn Features City Leaders
City of Greenwood Mayor Welborn Adams and City Manager Charlie Barrineau will be the featured speakers at a Lunch and Learn program on March 29, hosted by Connect Young Professionals, the Greenwood Chamber's premier young professional's organization. The meeting is open to newcomers and young professionals.
Read more at GwdToday.com.
