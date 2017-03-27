Troy Hudgens - Greenwood
Born July 2, 1934 in Anderson SC to the late Doyle Ludon and Onnie Lee Shirley Hudgens, he was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 47 years of service from Greenwood Mills Mathews Plant as the Supply Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC