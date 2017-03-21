Timms Receives CNA Certification

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: GwdToday.com

Congratulations to Destiny Love Timms of Greenwood SC as she receives her certification for passing the CNA state board exam on Mar, 9, 2017. Timms parents and grandparents are so proud of her.

