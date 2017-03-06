this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: GwdToday.com

Hosted by Women's Leadership Council, a program of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, this conference educates, motivates and challenges women to lead change in their own lives, their communities and the world. The Women's Upstate Leadership Conference 2017 is presented by FujiFilm and will kick-off with a Meet the Speakers Reception at the Arts Center in Uptown Greenwood on Thursday, March 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to get to know the speakers and the Keynote Speaker plus network with fellow attendees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Jan '17 UsedbyMcCallum 2
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC