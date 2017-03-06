this story a-o

Hosted by Women's Leadership Council, a program of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, this conference educates, motivates and challenges women to lead change in their own lives, their communities and the world. The Women's Upstate Leadership Conference 2017 is presented by FujiFilm and will kick-off with a Meet the Speakers Reception at the Arts Center in Uptown Greenwood on Thursday, March 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to get to know the speakers and the Keynote Speaker plus network with fellow attendees.

