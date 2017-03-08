this story a-o
Lander University sophomore and Greenwood native Amira Abdelwahab is one of only 12 students from the state to be accepted into the South Carolina Washington Semester Program this year. Through the program, which is organized by the University of South Carolina's Honors College, Abdelwahab and her fellow participants will spend a semester working and taking classes in Washington, DC.
