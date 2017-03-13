Teen arrested for criminal sexual con...

Teen arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Jonathan Ward Fetrow-Smith, 19 of 124 T Mobile Road, Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3 degree. According to the police report, a guardian for the underage teenage girl called the law after finding Fetrow-Smith in their home with a 15 year old girl.

