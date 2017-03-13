Special Roads Briefing to address Business Leaders at Chamber Legislative Breakfast
GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission will present the Greenwood Chamber's annual Legislative Breakfast featuring members of Greenwood's legislative delegation on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Piedmont Technical College, James Medford Family Event Center, 620 N. Emerald Road. Registration and breakfast begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program from 8:00 9:30 a.m. The legislative breakfast will feature a roads & infrastructure update by Transportation Engineer, Eric S. Dickey , who is also a past Chair and current Executive Board member of the South Carolina Alliance to Fix Our Roads.
