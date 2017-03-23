South Carolina man drowns after falli...

South Carolina man drowns after falling into well at his own home

Wednesday Mar 22

Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that the pump was disconnected from Haskell Henderson's well, but authorities don't know if he was trying to draw water from the well or check its condition. Authorities say rescuers found Henderson's body around 11:55 p.m. Monday.

