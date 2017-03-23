South Carolina man drowns after falling into well at his own home
Ware Shoals Fire Chief Rodney Boyter told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that the pump was disconnected from Haskell Henderson's well, but authorities don't know if he was trying to draw water from the well or check its condition. Authorities say rescuers found Henderson's body around 11:55 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC