Runners light up awareness for autism

Maggie Garland, of Ninety Six, paces herself during the 4th Annual Light Up for Autism 5k, held at the Jeff May Sports Complex on Thursday, March 23 A popular spot for joggers and walkers in the Greenwood community became a race route for autism awareness on Thursday night . The 4th Annual Light Up for Autism 5k sent competitors dashing across the grassy start line of the soccer field at Lander University's May Sports Complex.

