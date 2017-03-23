Report: Greenwood man shot while cooking over a fire
According to a report from the Greenwood Police Department, a man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night while cooking over a fire. The incident report states when police arrived on scene at Hall Avenue, they found the victim sitting on the floor with his finger in a gunshot wound to one of his legs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC