Multi-county chase ends with crash in Greenwood
Greenwood County deputies are investigating after a multi-county car chase ended in a crash late Wednesday night, according to the SC Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC