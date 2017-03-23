Martha Young - Ninety Six
Martha Ann Butler Young, 78, of 105 Baywood Circle, Ninety Six, wife of Hershel O. Young, died Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Self Regional HealthCare. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Mattie Jane Wells Butler.
