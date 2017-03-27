Karen Rush - Greenwood
Born in Greenwood, May 9, 1961, she was the daughter of Archie Lee Rush, Sr. and the late Doris Elliott Rush. Karen was a graduate of Greenwood High School and had received an Associate degree from Piedmont Technical College.
