Jim Bernini - Greenwood

Vincent A. "Jim" Bernini, 98, resident of Greenwood, husband of Linda S. Lynch Bernini, passed away peacefully Monday, March 13, 2017 at his residence. Born November 27, 1918 in Craco, Italy to the late Massimiliano and Isabella Pascarella Bernini, Jim came through Ellis Island at the age of 3 and settled in New York City with his family.

