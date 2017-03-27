Hydrilla found in Summerset Bay Area ...

Hydrilla found in Summerset Bay Area of Newberry Co. -

1 hr ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Hydrilla Verticillata, an invasive aquatic species, has been found in the Summerset Bay area of Lake Greenwood, members of concerned citizens group have been told. Julie Davis, manager of Lake Greenwood, told attendees of the Jan. 19 Preserving Lake Greenwood meeting that hydrilla was found in three coves in the Summerset Bay area in Newberry County in late summer and fall of 2016.

Greenwood, SC

