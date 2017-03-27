Hydrilla found in Summerset Bay Area of Newberry Co. -
Hydrilla Verticillata, an invasive aquatic species, has been found in the Summerset Bay area of Lake Greenwood, members of concerned citizens group have been told. Julie Davis, manager of Lake Greenwood, told attendees of the Jan. 19 Preserving Lake Greenwood meeting that hydrilla was found in three coves in the Summerset Bay area in Newberry County in late summer and fall of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|15 hr
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|15 hr
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC