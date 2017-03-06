HospiceCare to host Camp Celebrate Hope

HospiceCare of the Piedmont will host its 22nd annual children's grief camp, Camp Celebrate Hope. It will be held May 6-7, 2017 at Camp Fellowship on Lake Greenwood.

