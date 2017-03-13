Greenwood man sentenced to prison after multiple 2015 burglaries
The Eight Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Tuesday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of burglaries across Greenwood. According to the Solicitor's Office, Gregory Harrison committed a host of burglaries that started in late Dec. 2014 and continued until the time of his arrest in Apr. 2015.
