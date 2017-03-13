Greenwood man sentenced to prison aft...

Greenwood man sentenced to prison after multiple 2015 burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WMBF

The Eight Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Tuesday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of burglaries across Greenwood. According to the Solicitor's Office, Gregory Harrison committed a host of burglaries that started in late Dec. 2014 and continued until the time of his arrest in Apr. 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Mar 11 disagree 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greenwood County was issued at March 16 at 11:14AM EDT

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC