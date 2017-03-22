Greenwood man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2015 burglary spree
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a string of burglaries that occurred across north Greenwood in 2015. Gregory Harrison entered a guilty plea Monday morning just before he was scheduled to stand trial on more than 35 burglary related charges.
