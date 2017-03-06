Greenwood man fatally injured after being hit by train

A man was fatally injured after being struck by a train on Seaboard Avenue in Greenwood. The incident occurred on Monday, March 5, 2017 at 5:20 p.m. According to Greenwood Coroner Sonny Cox, 24-year-old Nicholas Trever Hartley of Greenwood SC was walking along the rail road tracks on Seaboard Ave, when he was struck by an oncoming train.

