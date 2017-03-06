Greenwood man fatally injured after being hit by train
A man was fatally injured after being struck by a train on Seaboard Avenue in Greenwood. The incident occurred on Monday, March 5, 2017 at 5:20 p.m. According to Greenwood Coroner Sonny Cox, 24-year-old Nicholas Trever Hartley of Greenwood SC was walking along the rail road tracks on Seaboard Ave, when he was struck by an oncoming train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan '17
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC