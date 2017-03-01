Greenwood County Legislative Delegati...

Greenwood County Legislative Delegation to meet March 8

A meeting of the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 9 a.m. in room 607 of the Gressette Building in Greenwood SC. The following are topics to be discussed: Please feel free to submit your comments.

