Floyd Martin - Greenwood SC

Mr. Floyd Martin 79 of 606 Ron McNair Drive husband of Juanita M Martin died March 2, 2017 at his home. Born in Greenwood county December 25, 1937 a son of Henry Martin and Dora Coats Martin.

