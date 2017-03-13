Edward Vaughn - Greenwood

Edward Vaughn - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Edward Lee Vaughn, 87, of 511 Phoenix Road, husband of Virginia Leopard Vaughn, died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Charlie Norwood VAMC. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Theo Silvester and Betty Sue Brown Vaughn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Sat disagree 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Greenwood County was issued at March 13 at 4:51PM EDT

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC