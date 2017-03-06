Doris White - Simpsonville SC
Doris Hinton White, 85, of Simpsonville, widow of Paul Mabron White, passed from this life on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at McCall Hospice, Simpsonville. Survivors include daughter, Janice Wardlaw, son, Paul M., Jr. White, five grandchildren, seven and1/2 great grandchildren, and sisters Dorothy Burnett, Marion Gentry and Peggy Truett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan '17
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC