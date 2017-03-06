Doris White - Simpsonville SC

Doris Hinton White, 85, of Simpsonville, widow of Paul Mabron White, passed from this life on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at McCall Hospice, Simpsonville. Survivors include daughter, Janice Wardlaw, son, Paul M., Jr. White, five grandchildren, seven and1/2 great grandchildren, and sisters Dorothy Burnett, Marion Gentry and Peggy Truett.

