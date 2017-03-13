Deputies: Greenwood man charged with murder after woman found shot to death in Clinton home
SLED is reportedly en route to the scene of the incident on the 100 block of Mill Pond Road in Clinton with crime scene technicians. Reports say the call came in at 3:42 p.m. about a woman around 40-years-old going into cardiac arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC