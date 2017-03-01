College scoreboard: North Georgia top...

College scoreboard: North Georgia tops Lander 3-1

Connor Hoover and Michael Bell each connected on solo home runs for the University of North Georgia in a 3-1 win against Lander on Saturday in Greenwood, S.C. On the mound, Steven Bower threw 7 1/3 strong innings for the Nighthawks , allowing just two walks with five strikeouts.

