Child molester sentenced to 15 years in prison

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting a child for a number of years. Howard James Woods Jr. was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor by a Greenwood County Jury following a two-day trial at the Greenwood County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.