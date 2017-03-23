Burton Center to celebrate Disability Awareness Month

In observance of Disability Awareness Month, Burton Center is teaming up with The Arts Center of Greenwood to host the 4th Annual Burton Center Art Showcase March 29th - 31st, 2017. The showcase will include paintings, paper mache creations and photography highlighting the artistic abilities of over one hundred Burton Center individuals from Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties.

