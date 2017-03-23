Burton Center to celebrate Disability Awareness Month
In observance of Disability Awareness Month, Burton Center is teaming up with The Arts Center of Greenwood to host the 4th Annual Burton Center Art Showcase March 29th - 31st, 2017. The showcase will include paintings, paper mache creations and photography highlighting the artistic abilities of over one hundred Burton Center individuals from Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC