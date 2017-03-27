There are on the GwdToday.com story from Thursday Mar 30, titled Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas. In it, GwdToday.com reports that:

The Greenwood CPW advises the residents and businesses from the 200 block of Ware Street down to the 300 block of Draper Ave including Hanover St from Draper to Lowell. Also included is Country Club Drive including Mimosa Green located in Greenwood County to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

