Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
The Greenwood CPW advises the residents and businesses from the 200 block of Ware Street down to the 300 block of Draper Ave including Hanover St from Draper to Lowell. Also included is Country Club Drive including Mimosa Green located in Greenwood County to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
#1 Thursday Mar 30
What does boiling it a full minute do?
