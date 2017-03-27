Biblical Studies begins March 27 -
Persons interested in better serving God and improving their knowledge and understanding of His Word will have the opportunity to do so when the Believer's Institute For Biblical Studies offers classes this Spring at Welcome Baptist Church. The Believer's Institute was founded in 1969 as a correspondence study under the direction of Dr. Edward McAbee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Mar 11
|disagree
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC