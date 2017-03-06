Benjamin and Jacob Isenhower - Columbia

Benjamin Kauffmann Isenhower and Jacob Henry Isenhower, twin infant sons of Matthew and Christina Isenhower were born and died on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Grandparents are The Reverands Doug and Sally Kauffmann and Lynn and David Isenhower, MD both of Greenwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.