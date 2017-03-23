A unique opportunity to help launch the Southeast Film Showcase
Filmmakers from across the South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida are invited to help launch the Southeast Film Showcase, the newest addition the annual Lander University Film Festival. Filmmakers may submit short narrative films made within the past ten years for entry in the showcase competition and screening.
