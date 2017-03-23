A unique opportunity to help launch t...

A unique opportunity to help launch the Southeast Film Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Filmmakers from across the South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida are invited to help launch the Southeast Film Showcase, the newest addition the annual Lander University Film Festival. Filmmakers may submit short narrative films made within the past ten years for entry in the showcase competition and screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11) Mar 11 disagree 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08) Jul '16 dawn 5
eddie hodges (Apr '16) Apr '16 grun123 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC