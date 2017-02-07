Waiter arrested over false tips
A Greenwood man has been arrested after a local restaurant manager finds waiter have been paid nearly $3,000 in tips in just over one month. Jonathan Robert Gray, 27 of 1408 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $2,000 but under $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan 28
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan 11
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC