Valentine's Sweetheart Special - Adopt One, Get One

Saturday Feb 11

What better way to say "I love you," than to adopt a shelter pet who will reward you with years of unconditional love? The Humane Society of Greenwood and Petco Foundation want you to take advantage of the "Valentine's Sweetheart Special," February 13 - February 18, when animals will be available as "adopt one, get one free." All adopted dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, feline leukemia or canine heartworm tested, vaccinated, and microchipped.

