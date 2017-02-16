Valentine's Sweetheart Special - Adopt One, Get One
What better way to say "I love you," than to adopt a shelter pet who will reward you with years of unconditional love? The Humane Society of Greenwood and Petco Foundation want you to take advantage of the "Valentine's Sweetheart Special," February 13 - February 18, when animals will be available as "adopt one, get one free." All adopted dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, feline leukemia or canine heartworm tested, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan 28
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan 16
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan '17
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
