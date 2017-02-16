Terry Laughlin, Sr. - Hodges SC
Terry Franklin Laughlin, Sr., 69, resident of 604 Ridge Road, widower of Elizabeth Ann Rush Laughlin, died February 12, 2017, at his home. Born February 4, 1948, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Newman Franklin "Bill/Red" Laughlin and Marjorie Wrenn Laughlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan 28
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Review: Edward S Mccallum Law Ofc (May '11)
|Jan '17
|UsedbyMcCallum
|2
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Autopsy: Intruder was shot twice (Jan '08)
|Jul '16
|dawn
|5
|eddie hodges (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|grun123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC