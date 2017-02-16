Terry Laughlin, Sr. - Hodges SC

Terry Franklin Laughlin, Sr., 69, resident of 604 Ridge Road, widower of Elizabeth Ann Rush Laughlin, died February 12, 2017, at his home. Born February 4, 1948, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Newman Franklin "Bill/Red" Laughlin and Marjorie Wrenn Laughlin.

