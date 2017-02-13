Stuart Plowden - Greenwood

Thomas Stuart Plowden, 63, resident of 118 Glenridge Circle, husband of Kate Brown Plowden, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Hospice House after a courageous 17 year battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Greenwood March 17, 1953, he was a son of the late Mack Blake and Frances Whatley Plowden.

