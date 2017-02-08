SLED: 3 charged in car crash for insu...

SLED: 3 charged in car crash for insurance money scheme

Agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division said three Greenwood men have been arrested and accused of staging a 2013 car crash in order to get insurance money. SLED said Damario Dashon Crawford, 25, and Kontravus Keon Henderson, 26, were arrested in January.

