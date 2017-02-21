S.C. Bobwhite Initiative to be featured at Land Trust Annual Meeting

Michael Hook, Small Game Program Leader with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, will be the guest speaker when the Upper Savannah Land Trust holds its annual meeting on March 16 at the Arts Center at the Federal Building in Greenwood. Hook will talk about activities with the S.C. Bobwhite Initiative, which was established in 2015 to restore bobwhite populations to early-1980s levels.

