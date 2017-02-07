Roger Gary - Greenwood

Born in Greenwood, July 28, 1962, he was a son of Elizabeth White Gary Thompson and the late Zannie Owens Gary, Sr. He was an independent auto mechanic. Surviving in addition to his mother of the home are a brother, Owens Gary of Ninety Six and a sister, Denise Boyter of Seneca; a special friend and work associate Pat Moore; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

